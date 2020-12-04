Jackson Hospital: Bamlanivimab infusion for COVID-19 now available

Jackson Hospital announced this week the availability of an intravenous or IV medication called Bamlanivimab for the treatment of COVID-19.

The FDA has authorized the use of this medication under an Emergency Use Authorization.

The new drug is described as an investigational medication for COVID-19-positive adults and adolescents (12 and older), who are not hospitalized, weigh 88 pounds or more, have only mild-to-moderate symptoms with a high risk of developing more severe symptoms which may require hospitalization.

“Once you have tested positive for COVID-19 and meet the criteria for this medication, your primary care physician will arrange for your infusion, Jackson Hospital Infection Preventionist Kaye Robinson said.

“Jackson Hospital has seen positive results with the patients who have received this drug and we are hopeful this will continue to prove beneficial in reducing the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.”

For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, call Rachel Toliver at 850-718-2629.