 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson Hospital: Bamlanivimab infusion for COVID-19 now available
0 comments
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Jackson Hospital: Bamlanivimab infusion for COVID-19 now available

  • 0
Jackson Hospital
FLORIDAN FILE

Jackson Hospital announced this week the availability of an intravenous or IV medication called Bamlanivimab for the treatment of COVID-19.

The FDA has authorized the use of this medication under an Emergency Use Authorization.

The new drug is described as an investigational medication for COVID-19-positive adults and adolescents (12 and older), who are not hospitalized, weigh 88 pounds or more, have only mild-to-moderate symptoms with a high risk of developing more severe symptoms which may require hospitalization.

“Once you have tested positive for COVID-19 and meet the criteria for this medication, your primary care physician will arrange for your infusion, Jackson Hospital Infection Preventionist Kaye Robinson said.

“Jackson Hospital has seen positive results with the patients who have received this drug and we are hopeful this will continue to prove beneficial in reducing the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.”

For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, call Rachel Toliver at 850-718-2629.

+1 
2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
LEE NEWSPAPERS
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
See Christmas in Chattahoochee
Local

See Christmas in Chattahoochee

Chattahoochee merchants, private citizens, its Main Street organization, business property owners, and other supporters of the town are joinin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert