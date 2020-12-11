Jackson Hospital offers new diagnostic cardiac service

Jackson Hospital announced this week a new service being provided by Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist, William Dixon, MD.

Dr. Dixon led the hospital’s OR team consisting of specially trained staff, performing the new diagnostic cardiac service, Peripheral Vascular Intervention. This minimally invasive outpatient procedure treats peripheral artery disease which can cause plaque buildup in arteries leading to the legs.

These procedures are performed in Jackson Hospital’s hybrid operating room. Dr. Dixon recently performed the first two cases at the hospital and is thrilled to bring this service to our community.

Dr. Dixon performed these procedures along with the OR team consisting of: Samantha Thurman, RRA, Phillip Drummond, LPN, CST, Lora Riley, RN and Dana Barnes, RN.

Dr. Dixon is affiliated with Southern Medical Group, PA of Tallahassee. His Marianna office is located in the Hudnall Medical Building, Suite 202. For more information or to inquire about making an appointment, please call 850-482-2205.

For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com.