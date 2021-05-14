Jackson Hospital provides house for FSU medical students

The Florida State University College of Medicine, in partnership with Jackson Hospital, Sunshine Health and Badcock Corporation hosted an open house event on Tuesday to celebrate the first housing program for medical students that spend a year on a rural track of study at Jackson Hospital in Marianna.

The FSU Rural Program offers students the opportunity to spend their third year of medical school integrated into a rural medical community, gaining an in-depth understanding of rural values and social disparities.

One in five Americans lives in a rural area, yet only 11 percent of physicians practice in these communities. The FSU College of Medicine educates and develops physicians who are responsive to community needs, especially through service in rural, minority and underserved populations.

One hope in the program is to change the above statistic by giving medical students an early immersion in rural health care, a look at how much of an impact they could have if they settled into a rural-based practice, and how rewarding that could be for them on multiple levels.

FSU and Jackson Hospital have been in such partnership since 2005, according to FSU’s Doug Carlson, Director of Public Affairs and Communications in the FSU College of Medicine.