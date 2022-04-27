Jackson Hospital receives $4M grant

Jackson County Commissioners earlier this month presented representatives of Jackson Hospital with a ceremonial check of more than $4 million from the state’s share of the federal Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding program. The check bore the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The county had an opportunity to submit just one grant application for potential funding through the state’s share, and chose the hospital’s application after its leadership made the request in October of 2021 as submissions were being prepared and sent.

In a press release, the county said the grant funding “will greatly aid in facilitating… much-needed renovations to provide better care for COVID-19 patients.”

The grant was awarded and formally presented to the Hospital on April 12.

It will be used to improve the hospital’s third-floor heating/air conditioning system to make it capable of negative pressure and better set up for response to infectious diseases like COVID-19.