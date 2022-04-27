 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackson Hospital receives $4M grant

  • 0
Jackson Hospital receives $4M grant

Representatives of Jackson Hospital stand with Jackson County Commissioners after receiving a ceremonial check from Florida's share of Community Development Block Grant/CARES Act funding for the hospital's third floor. Commissioners made the grant application on behalf of the hospital, as the governing body eligible to do so.

 DYLAN BASS, PROVIDED

Jackson County Commissioners earlier this month presented representatives of Jackson Hospital with a ceremonial check of more than $4 million from the state’s share of the federal Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding program. The check bore the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The county had an opportunity to submit just one grant application for potential funding through the state’s share, and chose the hospital’s application after its leadership made the request in October of 2021 as submissions were being prepared and sent.

In a press release, the county said the grant funding “will greatly aid in facilitating… much-needed renovations to provide better care for COVID-19 patients.”

The grant was awarded and formally presented to the Hospital on April 12.

It will be used to improve the hospital’s third-floor heating/air conditioning system to make it capable of negative pressure and better set up for response to infectious diseases like COVID-19.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan Craven joins Century 21

Bryan Craven joins Century 21

Ouida Morris, broker/owner of Century 21 Sunny South Properties, announces the affiliation of Bryan Craven as a sales agent with her firm.

Marianna police report drug arrest

Marianna police report drug arrest

The Marianna Police Department report the arrest of a Chattahoochee man on April 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to dist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert