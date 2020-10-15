 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson Hospital restricts main entrance hours
0 comments
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Jackson Hospital restricts main entrance hours

Weekend access through Emergency Dept.

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson Hospital
FLORIDAN FILE

Officials with Jackson Hospital (4250 Hospital Drive) announced this week that “due to COVID-19 screening requirements and to better control access to the hospital,” the hospital’s front entrance will close at 6 p.m. on Fridays and reopen at 6 a.m. on Mondays.

During the weekend hours when the front entrance is closed, access to the hospital will be through the Emergency Department entrance.

“Jackson Hospital Administration and Staff appreciate the community support during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The primary goal of this organization remains the health and safety of our community and staff,” hospital officials said in a statement.

For more information, visit www.jackson-hospital.com or call 850-718-2629.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the available reporting period, Oct. 10-13:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 7-9:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert