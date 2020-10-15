Jackson Hospital restricts main entrance hours

Officials with Jackson Hospital (4250 Hospital Drive) announced this week that “due to COVID-19 screening requirements and to better control access to the hospital,” the hospital’s front entrance will close at 6 p.m. on Fridays and reopen at 6 a.m. on Mondays.

During the weekend hours when the front entrance is closed, access to the hospital will be through the Emergency Department entrance.

“Jackson Hospital Administration and Staff appreciate the community support during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The primary goal of this organization remains the health and safety of our community and staff,” hospital officials said in a statement.

For more information, visit www.jackson-hospital.com or call 850-718-2629.