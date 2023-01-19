 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson Hospital’s New Year baby arrives

  • Updated
Jackson Hospital recently announced the arrival of Ryleigh Dionis Thomas, the first baby to be born at the facility in 2023. The New Year's baby is the daughter of Roeshia Sims and Adrian Thomas.

Delivered by Dr. Orlando Muniz at 10:06 a.m. on Jan. 1, she weighed five pounds, 14 ounces at birth.

Jackson Hospital presented Ryleigh and her parents with a cartload of goodies. Jackson Hospital provided a case of diapers, wipes, and a $100 Walmart gift card. A community member gifted a handmade blanket, as she does for every New Year’s baby born at Jackson Hospital.

“We are so proud to welcome Ryleigh Dionis to our community and wish only the best for a bright future for her,” said Melanie Sellers, RN, Jackson Hospital’s Director of Maternal Care.

Jackson Hospital offers full-service OB/GYN care and, according to a press release from the hospital, it is is one of only two “statutory rural hospitals” in Florida continuing to offer obstetric (OB) services.

