Jackson Hospital staff addresses Optimist Club
Jackson Hospital staff addresses Optimist Club

Jackson Hospital staff addresses Optimist Club

From left, are: Optimist William Long, Jill Miller, Executive Director of the Jackson Hospital Foundation, Amy Milton, P.R. and Marketing Director, Brooke Donaldson, Jackson Hospital CEO, Maggie Rooks, Compliance Director, Ronni Bowen, Sr. VP of Clinical Operations, and Optimist President Steven Stewart.

 MARIANNA OPTIMIST CLUB PROVIDED

Recently, several members of the Jackson Hospital administrative staff addressed the Optimist Club of Marianna.

Jackson Hospital employs 603 people with 24 doctors on staff, 18 of those directly employed by the hospital. The facility was awarded a 4-star rating on their last review, and offers an ever-expanding array of services, including Quick Care Centers in Marianna, Sneads, and now Alford. They operate an Infusion Center in the Hudnall Building, which keeps those in need of chemotherapy and other infusion treatments from having to travel out of town, sometimes several times a week.

They have a wound care center, complete with a hyperbaric chamber and a Fast Track E.R. for those not experiencing life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

The Tallahassee Orthopedic Center, who has utilized the surgery facilities of Jackson Hospital for years, recently went before the Marianna City Commission requesting permission to build their own surgery and rehab center. The administrative staff of the hospital states that, if allowed to do so, the financial affects to the hospital would be devastating. Jackson Hospital operates without funding from the county and a large portion of its services are provided ultimately at no cost because the patient is either indigent or without insurance. Having the ability to raise capital via the current agreement with T.O.C. allows them the freedom to expand and continue to provide those much needed charitable services. If T.O.C. Is allowed to move forward with their plans, representatives say the direct financial loss to Jackson Hospital would be three-to-four million dollars a year. Additionally, none of the T.O.C. doctors have admitting rights at Jackson Hospital, if one of their patients requires care beyond outpatient treatment.

The Optimist Club of Marianna is fully behind the growth and future of Jackson Hospital and the positive path that they are on.

