Jackson looks to fortify support systems as new D5 school board member

Michael “MJ” Jackson will be sworn into his first public office on Nov. 22, having won election to the Jackson County School Board’s District 5 seat late last month.

He ran for the post about 14 years ago but lost in a crowded field of candidates, back when he had four daughters in the school system. They’ve all graduated now, but Jackson said that didn’t erase his desire to serve other children of the county in this capacity. He’s had more than a little work experience in the field of human services.

Jackson worked more than 30 years at Sunland, starting as a laundry truck driver at the age of 18. But he moved way up the ladder. A year later, he was teaching residents in life skills like self-care and behavior management, later writing behavioral programs and eventually moving into supervisory roles in on the staffing side. He also ran the full operations of a cottage where staff oversaw residents that had been placed there through the court system. He would also eventually serve as an administrator in charge of warehouse and properties of the facility.

For a long time while he was at Sunland full time, he also worked full time at Walmart. There, starting in 1998, he also worked his way up the ladder to management and staff-coaching positions. He retired from Sunland in 2006 and from Walmart last year with 22 years working for the retail giant.

Both positions, he said, gave him solid grounding in financial matters, policy and procedures, and human resource management.

Jackson said he thinks that experience will serve him well on the school board.

“Our job, in a way, is to oversee the overseers, to make sure that students are getting what they need,” he commented. “We have some issues in education, maybe not Jackson County in particular just now, but something they can face, where I think sometimes teachers are asked to do things that have nothing to do with the education of children. I feel like we need to be helping our teachers and children by supporting that focus, not about things that don’t have to do with reading, writing and arithmetic. Teachers already have a lot to do in our system.”

He said he also wants to work with other school board members in finding ways to promote local schools, putting their accomplishments in a more prominent public view, so that parents more easily can see the benefits of keeping their children in local schools rather than sending them to alternative locations off the home turf. He understands the how student-body count can affect funding — fewer students mean fewer dedicated dollars from key funding sources.

“I don’t want to close small schools — they’re important in so many ways, Jackson said. “The small-school atmosphere is good for students and for their communities. It’s a part of their identities, it’s part of their bonding, their lifeblood, and we need to do all we can to keep them thriving. Look at Malone—it’s physically small but now it’s the third-largest (population-wise) in Jackson County. That school is a very key part of the community’s life. We’ve got to build all our schools up, support them all we can. If parents can see what our schools are really doing, I believe some of the ones we’ve lost will come back.”

He said he also hopes to inspire more businesses to “adopt” local schools, as did his old manager at Walmart, Mickey Gilmore.

“Mickey adopted Hope School and really promoted it and gave to it. Other businesses can do the same thing for our schools. As a school board member, I think it’s part of my job to promote things like that. I’ll be one of those people,” he said.

Jackson said he’s also looking to get parents more involved in building up the morale around the local schools, and that he hopes to encourage more aggressive grant-seeking activities at the local level of individual schools.

“All the leadership at every school needs to be on the same page,” Jackson said. “They have to be go-getters, just like in the private sector, as far as building itself up. If you’re going to succeed, you have to take that on. You have to go after every grant dollar you can find, drive student population back up, all the things that help the school financially while teachers are doing their jobs in the classrooms.”

Jackson said he’ll be busy learning “school board 101” principles in the coming days and months. “I’m the type that wants to learn as much as I can, and become a working team member on the board. I think we’re going to be able to work together well. We can talk our way through things with a positive and respectful attitude, I know, and come to some great decisions on behalf of our children,” he said.