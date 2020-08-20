 Skip to main content
Jacob gets historic marker
Jacob gets historic marker

  • Updated
Jacob was formally incorporated as a town in 1984, but its history goes back to the 1800s, originating with the migration of several former slaves there from Webbville, a community that no longer exists but that, for a time, battled with Marianna for honors as the seat of Jackson County and was in fact recognized as such by Congress.

Jacob’s by-contract consultant Ronstance Pittman and town officials on Wednesday realized the fulfillment of the project they’ve been working on for several months: The acquisition and installation of an historic marker recognizing Jacob as Jackson County’s first Black community.

A native of Jacob, Pittman has been the city’s consultant since 2016, and says town officials hope that the marker’s installation will accomplish several things: Catch the attention of tourists and teach them more about the community they’re visiting, serve as an educational piece for local teachers to use with their students; and stand for all as testament the town’s origins, progress and accomplishments over the decades.

The marker situated at the entrance of Jacob City Park, near the intersection of Jackson Road and County Road 162 (Jacob Road).

