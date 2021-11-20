Jacob native a Tampa 'Attorney of the Year'

Barbara J. Pittman, a sole practitioner, of Tampa, was featured in the “Tampa Style” magazine fall issue (September/October) as one of Tampa’s 2021 Attorneys of the Year.

Recommendations for the recognition came from peers in her profession and readers of the magazine.

Pittman grew up in Jacob City and graduated from Graceville High School. She attended Florida State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree and her Juris Doctorate. She was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1986.

She is a member of the following national/state/local bar associations: American Bar Association (ABA), National Bar Association (NBA), Florida Association of Women Lawyers, Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter NBA, Hillsborough County Bar Association, George Edgecomb Bar Association, Hillsborough Association of Women Lawyers and the North Tampa Bar Association. Pittman is also a Board Member (Emeritus) of the Florida Board of Bar Examiners.

Pittman formerly served as Chair and Vice Chair of the 13th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and President of the Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter National Bar Association.

Her current practice is concentrated in the areas of family law, personal injury and sports law. She’s licensed in Florida as a sports agent.