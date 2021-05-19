 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson Street Antiques & Collectibles ribbon cutting set for Friday in Marianna
0 comments

Jefferson Street Antiques & Collectibles ribbon cutting set for Friday in Marianna

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scissors
FILE

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Marianna and Jefferson Street Antiques & Collectibles announce an open house on Friday, May 21.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of Jefferson Street Antiques & Collectibles at 2913 Jefferson Street in Marianna.

Jefferson Street Antiques & Collectibles is owned and operated by Mark and Ashley Poole. They will specialize in antiques, vintage pieces, collectibles and farm house décor. Call 850-209-2012 for more information.

The public is invited to help celebrate this special occasion. For more information, contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 5-7:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 12-14:

State rests in Wester trial
Local

State rests in Wester trial

  • Updated

MARIANNA - The state rested its case around 1 p.m. Thursday in the criminal trial of former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary Wes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert