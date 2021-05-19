Jefferson Street Antiques & Collectibles ribbon cutting set for Friday in Marianna

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Marianna and Jefferson Street Antiques & Collectibles announce an open house on Friday, May 21.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of Jefferson Street Antiques & Collectibles at 2913 Jefferson Street in Marianna.

Jefferson Street Antiques & Collectibles is owned and operated by Mark and Ashley Poole. They will specialize in antiques, vintage pieces, collectibles and farm house décor. Call 850-209-2012 for more information.

The public is invited to help celebrate this special occasion. For more information, contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.