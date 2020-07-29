Jesse Roberts named assistant chief nursing officer at Jackson Hospital
JACKSON HOSPITAL

Jesse Roberts named assistant chief nursing officer at Jackson Hospital

The Administration of Jackson Hospital announced Tuesday that Jesse Roberts has been named assistant chief nursing officer.

Roberts began working at Jackson Hospital at just 20 years old and spent much of his nursing career at Jackson Hospital while completing his Patient Care Tech, LPN, RN and BSN degrees and certifications.

Roberts is also a Board Certified Emergency Nurse and is currently working towards his master’s degree in Systems Engineering/Healthcare through Johns Hopkins University. Most recently, Roberts held the position of clinical educator with the education department at Jackson Hospital.

Roberts is married to Kassi Roberts and they have two daughters, Sayla and Abra.

In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family and he is also known for his musical talent as he has played at many area events.

 COURTESY JACKSON HOSPITAL
