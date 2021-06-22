Jim Harkins remembered as iconic powerhouse

“Rest in peace, Mr. Jim Harkins.”
For days now, those words have appeared, in conjunction with an alternating statement of condolence for Harkins’ family, on the lighted marquee at Jim’s Buffet & Grill on Lafayette Street in Marianna.
The restaurant’s current owner, Maria Andromidas, had prepared those messages once she heard that her mentor had died last Saturday just a few months before his 89th birthday.
Harkins had established the eatery as Jim’s Steakhouse decades ago –along with nine other restaurants in his lifetime as a businessman here — and would share his knowledge of the industry with her from the moment she took the reigns as the new owner of the business he founded and which was, by the time she took over, operating under its current name. She has no plans to ever take the name ‘Jim’ out of its title. There’s one practical reason for that: It was wildly popular by that name and she figured, she said, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
But as she got to know him the decision became something deeper. He didn’t just walk away once the family sold it. Instead, he became an unofficial advisor to her.
She found his advice and his friendship so valuable that, when he came around, she insisted that he sit in her chair when the two chatted in her office. “Mr. Harkins, my goodness, was a mentor,” Andromidas said. “He would advise me with my best interests at heart. Any criticism or observation he had, I took it with gratitude and I fixed what needed fixing. I understood him because I have been in the business a long time and I know how hard it is to run a restaurant. I know how hard he worked to accomplish all this. I gave him, the first owner, my chair when he would come and visit me in my office. He deserved that respect.”
Hard work and commitment are only two of the things Harkins is known for across his many areas of interest. He’s also known for his high-energy, optimistic personality, leadership ability in government and in community organizations, his avid devotion to physical fitness, and for his many charitable acts done quietly to make profound differences for many in the community.
There’s also his talent for dancing, his ability to ride a unicycle, to fly a plane, his extreme body-building, and his agility in FSU’s High Flying Circus. He had a tandem bicycle that he and son Allen sometimes rode together from Marianna all the way to Shelton’s Corners, right outside Jackson County. He and friends had a summer cycling ritual, pedaling all the way to Mexico Beach from Marianna. And there were those two times he swam the 3.5-mile length of Merritt’s Mill Pond in a single crossing. He did it once at the age of 23 and again at the age of 53. He’d planned for one more at the age of 83 but vertigo became a problem and prevented that last passage.
The love of his life, wife Toollie, was with him on that crossing at age 53, following behind him in a small boat. The two shared most other activities as well, and were parents to two sons, Jim Jr. and Allen, and a daughter, Mary. They were also parental figures to a nephew that lived with them during his high school years.
Harkins looked out for another group of young people, too — the Marianna High School football team. MHS didn’t have a weight room back when Dick Hermann was a student there. But Harkins had a two-car garage that he converted into a gym for himself. He invited the team to work out there at no charge.
Hermann, who went on to play college and professional football, said that path would not have been opened to him without Harkins. “He helped me build my strength. He coached me well. He pushed you — no yelling or anything like that, but he challenged you,” Hermann said. “He told me, ‘If you can out-lift me on the squat, you have a lifetime membership in my gym.’ I did that. He said he thought I could make it to college ball. If it weren’t for him, I just don’t believe that would have happened.”
Hermann also went on to play for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, and for an Orlando team in the CFL. Hermann would eventually move back here and open an insurance business next door to Harkin’s big house on a hill along Lafayette Street. The two would remain very good neighbors for the rest of Harkins’ life.
Harkins juggled many businesses and kept up with his own demanding fitness regimen, which included bicycling as well as weight-lifting, but also found time for community and civic service.
He had two terms on the Marianna City Commission, as mayor the second time around.
Marianna City Manager Jim Dean (who has been with Harkins on that Mexico Beach summer cycle) took a recent peek into the record books regarding his friend’s time on the city commission. It was no surprise to find evidence there that Harkins was a difference-maker. “He was aggressive on pushing forward things that needed to change,” Dean said, noting that he was on the board when it authorized bonds to build Marianna Health and Rehabilitation nursing home, and was in office when the city issued bonds to establish a municipal-run water system.
Friend Bill Stanton remembers that Harkins had to have strength to advocate for the nursing home enterprise in his first term. “It was very controversial to do it...it was the only city-owned nursing home in the state (and is still only one of two) and it didn’t make money at first. For a while, it was considered by some to be an albatross...but by the time he came in as mayor in 1977, in his second turn on the board, it had become a money-maker and it has continued to earn money,” Stanton recalled.
Another close friend, Jim Hart, said Harkins also exhibited visionary leadership in the face of controversy as a member of the Marianna Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce). He was put in charge of that organization’s drive to get petitions signed in favor of authorizing the sale of packaged liquors in what was then a dry county. Harkins came up with a winning strategy: Mailing out petitions rather than just posting them in public places for people to pick up, an act that in itself he might have guessed would have been daunting given the idea’s level of controversy at the time. Hart believes Harkins’ strategy was a key that unlocked the door in that successful campaign.
Stanton recalled another Harkins campaign, one that didn't involve controversy but which was a daunting one. At the time this happened many years ago, Chamber membership was lagging and efforts were on to get more on board. A challenge to solicit the most was issued to the current membership, with a promise in the Chamber bylaws at the time that anyone recruiting 100 members or more could become an honorary lifetime member. Harkins made it happen. His best recruiting week came sometime in 1975 when he snagged 23 in a batch.
Dean said Harkins pushed himself as hard as he pushed for the things he believed were good for the community. Sometimes those efforts merged into one. For instance, he once bicycled from Tallahassee to Atlanta, Georgia — at around the age of 70 — in a Habitat for Humanity bike-a-thon. He was a founder of Jackson County’s Habitat for Humanity chapter, and, according to fellow founder Isaiah Morgan, was the force behind a record-setting build year for Habitat.
Harkins was serving as the construction supervisor for the organization in 1995. It was at that time customary to build three houses a year but Harkins pushed to get one more, and then a fifth. That was a first for the organization, Morgan said.
“He was a big help all his years, very instrumental in keeping us going,” Morgan said. “He and his wife were very involved in Habitat. He drove the truck when we got our first trailer, pulled it for us. When the college students from around the country started coming to help us build during their spring break, the Harkins housed some of the kids. We’ll miss him. He saw the need to help people in Jackson County, and to give back, and he did that.”
Habitat Executive Director Carmen Smith also pointed out that Harkins passed along that spirit of commitment to Habitat to another generation: His son Allen has sponsored two Habitat homes in the past and is sponsoring one right now.
Housing those students wasn’t the first time Harkins sheltered young people. There as an outbuilding behind his house, a chicken house that he’d converted into a residential space for humans. He rented it to dozens of Chipola College students when affordable housing was sparse around town for those scholars.
Friend Sid Riley remembers Harkins opening his home to those in need of cheer during the holidays, as well.
“He had a very soft heart,” Riley said. “I don’t know how many times , when he knew someone was going to be alone for Christmas, that the Harkins had them come and share Christmas dinner with them., and several times had people stay when they were struggling in their home. He and Toollie have done a lot of charitable work that people don’t know about. He’d pinch a penny ‘til it cried (as far as personal budgeting) but he’d give you the shirt off his back.”
He'd also literally give you the blood from his body. He was recognized by the American Red Cross for the volume he gave over his lifetime: 192 pints.
“He was making a good living and saw the need to help others,” said close friend Jim Hart. “He had a big heart and his philanthropy was private: He didn’t present checks to organizations for publicity. He gave away lots of money to people he didn’t know, people he was told had a need. There’s was lots of hand-to-had charitable giving and loans that turned into gifts. I don’t know of anybody that ever came to him with a need that he didn’t help.”
In addition to memories of Harkins' giving nature, Hart also has many personal remembrances of the 20-years-worth of Friday night get-togethers that he and his wife, Patty, shared with the Harkins’ and four other couples. Rotating around, the set of six couples would gather on those Fridays at one of their homes for a social hour, and then depart for dinner away. The weekend might also include dancing at the Shangri-la or the officers club at Graham Air Base, two locations where the Harts had access because of Patty’s work there.
Harkins had happy feet on dance night, often partnering with his buddies’ wives on the dance floor. Usually, Hart said, most of the other couples stepped back and let Harkins and his partner have the floor so they could watch his magic. “He was one of the world’s finest dancers,” Hart said. “He could jitterbug, waltz, slow dance, and he could manage all those moves. My wife could really dance, too. They loved dancing together, all through the years.”
Hart, whose wife died not very long ago, had to stop in his recollection at that point to gain his composure. Then he added a thought. “I bet they’re dancing in heaven together now.”
He said his wife and Toollie Harkins were the best of friends, as were he and Jim. “We never had one reservation in our friendship and trust. We had so many good times together, and I’m gonna miss the guy.”
Hark reckons that the message Maria Andromidas put on her marquee is being echoed in the souls of countless other admirers of the man.
Friend Art Kimbrough said he thinks so, too, speculating on one big reason Harkins means so much to so many people.
His restaurants were not just places to eat, Kimbrough says, they were settings for milestones; first dates, anniversaries, post-graduation dinners, big family meals and more will no doubt be recounted in families for generations to come. Jim’s places became their places.
Those places included: Dairy Keen (his first self-established restaurant) in Marianna and in two other location, Nic-Nac-Nook, Pizza Nook, Donut Den, and his flagship Jim’s Steakhouse in Marianna, as well as Jam House in Cottondale. Friends remember that Harkins was ahead of his time in hiring all female managers for his flagship and praised them highly and often as the strong core of that operation.
He also had a concession and gift shop in Florida Caverns State Park for a time, as well as the first concession to open at Blue Springs, and he and his wife had the Doorknob Fashion Shop in Marianna.
Harkins and son Jim Jr. also built a billboard business, Harkins Outdoor Advertising.
He had a knack, friends say, of sensing what was missing in the fabric of the community at a given time and making it his business to fill that gap as a savvy entrepreneur. He in turn, they say, felt strongly that he need to give back to a community that embraced his endeavors so fully, so often.
Harkins’ pastor at First United Methodist Church, Rev. Nathan Attwood, said this loss is significant but that something important should not be forgotten in the mourning.
“He was a very engaged type person in his family and community,” Attwood said. “He loved the church, his children, his wife, and he was the kind of person our church depended on a long time. He had a great sense of humor — he brought a smile everywhere he was, and he put his energy to work getting things accomplished. Those things, we’re going to miss, and to lose him is part of an end of an era, we must accept that, but he also is somebody whose legacy is so profound, whose personality was so big, that his spirit will always be with us.
"He was a strong person, physically, spiritually, intellectually, and in business, and he was also a strong Christian who raised his children with God at the center of their lives. Those important things that he accomplished do not perish.”