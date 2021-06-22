Jim Harkins remembered as iconic powerhouse

“Rest in peace, Mr. Jim Harkins.”

For days now, those words have appeared, in conjunction with an alternating statement of condolence for Harkins’ family, on the lighted marquee at Jim’s Buffet & Grill on Lafayette Street in Marianna.

The restaurant’s current owner, Maria Andromidas, had prepared those messages once she heard that her mentor had died last Saturday just a few months before his 89th birthday.

Harkins had established the eatery as Jim’s Steakhouse decades ago –along with nine other restaurants in his lifetime as a businessman here — and would share his knowledge of the industry with her from the moment she took the reigns as the new owner of the business he founded and which was, by the time she took over, operating under its current name. She has no plans to ever take the name ‘Jim’ out of its title. There’s one practical reason for that: It was wildly popular by that name and she figured, she said, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

But as she got to know him the decision became something deeper. He didn’t just walk away once the family sold it. Instead, he became an unofficial advisor to her.