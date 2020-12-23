Joined in honor: Sisters remember late spouses

Trudy Brunett and her sister Bettie Grinsted visited Pinecrest Memorial Gardens this week, bringing Christmas bouquets to place in the outer wall of the mausoleum, where both their husbands are entombed.

They were not alone in remembering their lost loved ones. Pinecrest and some other local cemeteries had several splashes of fresh red and white traditional holiday poinsettia arrangements this week.

This is the first year Grinsted will have spent without her husband, John Charles Grinsted. He died in February of this year. Brunett has made the pilgrimage many times before: Her husband Robert Eugene Brunett Sr., died in 1994.

The two help each other get through what can be some sad times around the holidays.