 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joined in honor: Sisters remember late spouses
0 comments

Joined in honor: Sisters remember late spouses

  • 0
In memory

Bettie Grinsted, left, and her sister, Trudy Brunett, visited Pinecrest Memorial Gardens on Monday, bringing Christmas flowers to their late husbands' places in the mausoleum there.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

Trudy Brunett and her sister Bettie Grinsted visited Pinecrest Memorial Gardens this week, bringing Christmas bouquets to place in the outer wall of the mausoleum, where both their husbands are entombed.

They were not alone in remembering their lost loved ones. Pinecrest and some other local cemeteries had several splashes of fresh red and white traditional holiday poinsettia arrangements this week.

This is the first year Grinsted will have spent without her husband, John Charles Grinsted. He died in February of this year. Brunett has made the pilgrimage many times before: Her husband Robert Eugene Brunett Sr., died in 1994.

The two help each other get through what can be some sad times around the holidays.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 16-18:

Quick Care clinic coming to Alford
Local

Quick Care clinic coming to Alford

  • Updated

Jill Miller, Executive Director of Jackson Hospital Foundation, recently presented a check in the amount of $75,000 to benefit the upcoming Ch…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 12-15:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert