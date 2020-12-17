 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jolly Jackson Great Light Fight map complete
0 comments
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Jolly Jackson Great Light Fight map complete

  • Updated
  • 0

The map of contestants in the Jolly Jackson Great Light Fight is now complete and can be seen online at facebook.com/jollyjacksonlightfight.

Here are the addresses of the participating residences:

Marianna

2260 Fairview Road

2483 Spring Creek Road

2951 Green Street

2919 Green Street

4600 Terra Rosa Drive

5089 Old Hickory Circle

2911 Wildwood Circle

4504 Magnolia Road

2989 Spring Street

2944 Park Street

3373 Caverns Road

3408 Grey Oak Way

5192 Woodgate Way

4342 Wilton Street

3097 5th Street

3166 4th Street

2687 Choctaw Trail

4500 Red Oak Trace

2933 Green Street

4427 Woodbrook Drive

5202 Oak Drive

2961 Russ Street

2987 Russ Street

3747 Bull Run Lane

4260 Liddon Street

3073 4th Street

2895 Watson Drive

Cottondale

2590 Alma Road

3997 Peanut Road

Alford

1338 Shores Road

Graceville

1195 10th Avenue

Sneads

2524 El Bethel Church Road

Greenwood

6168 Sylvania Pines Way

Participating businesses/organizations in Marianna include:

Up The Creek, 4820 U.S. 90

Marianna Cinemas, 4341 Lafayette Street

CareMed Clinic, 4719 U.S. 90

A Time To Dance, 4441 Jackson Street

Jackson County Farm Bureau, 4379 Lafayette Street

Jackson County Teachers Credit Union, 4466 Clinton Street

Marianna Woman’s Club, 2902 Caledonia Street

Panhandle RV, 2052 State Road 71

A Wild Hair, 2888 Jefferson Street

Keith Williams State Farm, 4646 U.S. 90

All 2 Gether, 2928 Jefferson Street

Jackson County Times, 2866 Madison Street

The organizers of the event also include the addresses of non-competing but decorated sites as honorable mentions. They are: 4407 Davis Street, Marianna; 3740 Bull Run Lane, Marianna; and 4430 Deering Street, Marianna.

Sponsors of the event are Marianna Toyota, McCoy’s Outdoors, Artistic Designs Unlimited, First Place Awards and Engraving, and The Salt Block. They provided prizes for the contest winners. Those will be announced on the event’s Facebook page on Christmas Eve.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

One killed in Gadsden County crash

  • Updated

A 48-year-old Monticello man was killed and his 4-year-old passenger received minor injuries in a crash with a tractor-trailer rig last Saturday.

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 9-11:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert