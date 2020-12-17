Jolly Jackson Great Light Fight map complete

The map of contestants in the Jolly Jackson Great Light Fight is now complete and can be seen online at facebook.com/jollyjacksonlightfight.
Here are the addresses of the participating residences:
Marianna
2260 Fairview Road
2483 Spring Creek Road
2951 Green Street
2919 Green Street
4600 Terra Rosa Drive
5089 Old Hickory Circle
2911 Wildwood Circle
4504 Magnolia Road
2989 Spring Street
2944 Park Street
3373 Caverns Road
3408 Grey Oak Way
5192 Woodgate Way
4342 Wilton Street
3097 5th Street
3166 4th Street
2687 Choctaw Trail
4500 Red Oak Trace
2933 Green Street
4427 Woodbrook Drive
5202 Oak Drive
2961 Russ Street
2987 Russ Street
3747 Bull Run Lane
4260 Liddon Street
3073 4th Street
2895 Watson Drive
Cottondale
2590 Alma Road
3997 Peanut Road
Alford
1338 Shores Road
Graceville
1195 10th Avenue
Sneads
2524 El Bethel Church Road
Greenwood
6168 Sylvania Pines Way
Participating businesses/organizations in Marianna include:
Up The Creek, 4820 U.S. 90
Marianna Cinemas, 4341 Lafayette Street
CareMed Clinic, 4719 U.S. 90
A Time To Dance, 4441 Jackson Street
Jackson County Farm Bureau, 4379 Lafayette Street
Jackson County Teachers Credit Union, 4466 Clinton Street
Marianna Woman’s Club, 2902 Caledonia Street
Panhandle RV, 2052 State Road 71
A Wild Hair, 2888 Jefferson Street
Keith Williams State Farm, 4646 U.S. 90
All 2 Gether, 2928 Jefferson Street
Jackson County Times, 2866 Madison Street
The organizers of the event also include the addresses of non-competing but decorated sites as honorable mentions. They are: 4407 Davis Street, Marianna; 3740 Bull Run Lane, Marianna; and 4430 Deering Street, Marianna.
Sponsors of the event are Marianna Toyota, McCoy’s Outdoors, Artistic Designs Unlimited, First Place Awards and Engraving, and The Salt Block. They provided prizes for the contest winners. Those will be announced on the event’s Facebook page on Christmas Eve.
