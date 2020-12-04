Jolly Jackson Light Fight is on

“Honestly, this is how I feel,” Basford said. “Jackson County has really been hit hard by some trials since 2018, and 2020 is just another page in our book of never-ending challenges. To help people be able to still find joy is what has driven us to do this. I can’t even describe what it means, when business reach out still wanting to give, being so supportive in a really rocky season when they’re hanging on by a thread (because of Hurricane Michael’s devastation and/or COVID-19). It is incredible to me that they’re still giving when they really don’t have anything left to give without that being a sacrifice. It’s what Christmas is all about. We, humankind I mean, were given a gift from God that money cannot buy. These small businesses that have given to this, I’m forever grateful for that not only because of the things they’re contributing but because they’re exemplifying the meaning of the season.”