Jolly Jackson Light Fight is on

In a burst of holiday giving that started with a bright idea two weeks ago, several local businesses are giving items from their stash of merchandise or gift certificates to help create prize baskets for the inaugural Jolly Jackson Light Fight.
The contest is open to all residents and businesses in Jackson County. They’re invited to decorate their dwellings or storefronts using at least 1,000 Christmas lights and to register by Dec. 14 as a contest participant, which will put them in line for a chance to win some of those prizes, some cash and/or trophies when their efforts are judged. Hundreds of dollars have been contribute to the treasure trove.
The existing list of contestants will be posted on Dec. 12 at the jollyjacksonlightfight Facebook page, with any last-minute entrants added if they meet the Dec. 14 deadline when judging begins.
Organizers, like Meghan Basford, hope all Jackson County residents will visit the page, copy that list, and use it like a map in self-guided Christmas light joyrides throughout the community this holiday season.
And after they’ve made their runs, they can go back to the page and “like” their favorites to participate in the “people’s choice” aspect of the judging — that gets 20 percent of the weight in judging.
Basford said the team hopes to make this an annual event and to grow it over time. She said the contest idea grew quickly from a conversation she had with a friend two weeks ago. The reached out to a handful of others they knew were big on Christmas decorating, and soon had the Facebook page up and running.
So far, more than 30 contestants have signed up and the list is growing daily.
The goal of the event is three-fold, at least.
First and foremost, Basford said, is to make the holidays literally and figuratively brighter for all of the county in a Christmas season that falls in the midst of what she calls “COVID season.”
The precautions necessary to help slow the spread of that pandemic have put more than a damper on the holidays, as many traditional events had to be foregone this year. The light show gives families and individuals a chance to enjoy some holiday cheer from the safety of their vehicles.
An important aspect of the contest itself, Basford said, is to showcase in those prize baskets the businesses that are giving to the cause in a time of great struggle for them.
“Honestly, this is how I feel,” Basford said. “Jackson County has really been hit hard by some trials since 2018, and 2020 is just another page in our book of never-ending challenges. To help people be able to still find joy is what has driven us to do this. I can’t even describe what it means, when business reach out still wanting to give, being so supportive in a really rocky season when they’re hanging on by a thread (because of Hurricane Michael’s devastation and/or COVID-19). It is incredible to me that they’re still giving when they really don’t have anything left to give without that being a sacrifice. It’s what Christmas is all about. We, humankind I mean, were given a gift from God that money cannot buy. These small businesses that have given to this, I’m forever grateful for that not only because of the things they’re contributing but because they’re exemplifying the meaning of the season.”
As for the lights contest, Basford’s house might be a big contender if it were in the running, but she and husband Seth Basford, the one responsible for organizing and putting up the light show at their home, are not entering it into the contest.
They do invite all to stop by and see it, though. It’s on Davis Street in Marianna and the lights are on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night now through Christmas. They also have sound set in rhythm with the pattern of the running lights, but to hear it you have to tune in to FM radio 93.7. The light show is visually dazzling but silent otherwise. There are also holiday movie clips showing without sound in the background at roof-level.
The couple and their young children, 6-year-old son Braden and 4-year-old daughter Brenlynn, enjoy watching the motorists that drive slowly past to see and, if they happen to be out on the porch, to wave and say it’s pretty.
Their house and yard are decorated with more than 34,000 LED lights. Seth works on aspects of the light-and-sound choreography all year long, then finishes off the physical work in a two-day marathon. The kids help out in various ways. The Basfords say that, even with that many going every night for about a month, it has little effect on their power bill because the lights are LED, they’re not on all the time, and they’re running off and on in patterns. It’s a small price to pay, Meghan said, for the joy of bringing joy to the faces and hearts of children and the young at heart.
"Our favorite part of the day is getting on social media and seeing posts that we have been sent of other people enjoying our lights and making memories with their families," she said. "At the end of the day, that's what it's about for us. We are fulfilled by putting a smile on somebody else's face. We love being able to use something as simple as a Christmas light to bring joy to other people."
They started doing this massive holiday display in 2015, when their son was a 1-year-old, and they’ve missed only one year since. That was in 2018, when Hurricane Michael sent a tree through their roof that let rain in to flood and ruin the rest of the house. They rebuilt on site and their show was once again in play as Christmas 2019 rolled around.
Meghan said they expect to keep doing this far into the future, and that she hopes this year’s contest will put new energy into the lights tradition across the county. There have been years, in the far distant past, perhaps, when almost every home had at least a modest little show of lights at Christmas time.
She’s hoping that householders everywhere in the county will help make that so again, whether they care to enter the contest or not.
If you need a little help on how to do some of the basic things associated with lights decorating, keep a watch on the jollyjacksonlightfight Facebook page. She plans to do some simple instructional videos. One, she expects, will illustrate how her husband fashions little Christmas trees from tomato stakes. Some of those can be seen in their front yards right now.
