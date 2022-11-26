Josie C. Wright is Specialty Crop Farmer of the Year

John and Josie Wright moved back to John’s hometown of Marianna from California in 2019.

John was born and raised here and graduated from Marianna High School in 1967. He was a member of the Air Force for 24 years and was stationed in the Philippines, where he met Josie.

They have been married for over 50 years and have one son, Andrew, who still lives in California and works for Williams-Sonoma as a global designer.

Josie grew up in the Philippines, where many families raise some of their own food. She enjoys being outside, growing things and interacting with people.

As she was approaching retirement, she knew that she needed to have a way to stay busy and wanted to utilize their land. Josie grew up always thinking about business, so it was natural to consider how to utilize the land that she and her husband had purchased.

Josie and John own C&W Farms. They own 40 acres of farmland, but their primary focus is on two acres with a total of 70 raised beds.

This summer Josie sold 4,700 pounds of vegetables. Many local families that pass by the farm stop in for a quick tour, helpful guidance on planting, and often purchase what was freshly picked that day.

Josie says the key to success is knowing your market before you plant.

In the spring and summer season, she grows squash, cucumber, eggplant, okra, bell pepper and other produce. She grows many different fruits including peaches, persimmons and pears. She also has blackberries, and blueberries with plans to raise Bing cherries.

In the fall/winter season, she enjoys raising rapini, carrots, kale, snow peas, Bok choy, leeks, shallots and assorted greens. Josie has an Asian garden with bitter melon, luffa, long beans, Korean radishes, kabocha and more.

C&W Farms has one part-time employee to help with the weeding, planting, and harvesting. They sell basil to the local Italian restaurant and many of her vegetables to Barndoor and Red Hills in Tallahassee. She also sells vegetables in bulk to the Farmer’s Markets in Fort Walton Beach and Panama City.

Her produce is in high demand and despite increasing her okra planting, she still found herself putting people on a two-week waiting list.

She has many goals for the future of the farm. She plans to open a u-pick strawberry patch in the spring of 2023. Her long-term goals include farming 16 more acres of vegetables.

She would like to be able to supply produce as part of a community-supported agriculture program for use in schools, nursing homes, hospitals and public entities.

The Specialty Crop Farmer of the Year is Sponsored by Helena Agri Enterprises. Nominees are selected annually by the Jackson County Extension Service Staff with assistance from the local farming industry.