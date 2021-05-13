Judge denies motion for Wester acquittal from bench

Judge James Goodman on Thursday denied a motion from defense counsel seeking his direct acquittal of former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester at the close of the state’s presentation against him.

Wester’s attorney, Ryan Davis, is expected to begin his presentation to the jury Friday morning. He had argued Thursday that the state had not presented competent, substantial evidence justifying continuance to deliberation by a jury.

Wester headed into trial charged with racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, possession of methamphetamine, false imprisonment, perjury, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the charges primarily based around accusations that he planted fabricated evidence during some of the traffic stops he conducted while employed with JCSO.

Goodman also denied a further request by Davis that, if full acquittal was not granted from the bench, that the judge strike the single racketeering charge.

The judge, however, left the door open for further argument, saying he would entertain any subsequent submission from Davis regarding his assertion that the racketeering charge is not applicable, as well as any continued rebuttal from lead prosecutor Tom Williams in his assertion that it is. Davis is also free to argue again for full acquittal.