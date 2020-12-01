Judge dismisses charge of battery against Rivers

Jackson County Judge Wade Mercer on Monday dismissed the charge of battery that was filed late last year against Sybil Rivers, who was an assistant principal at Marianna High School at the time. The charge was in connection to an encounter she had with a student that in court tested the boundaries of acceptable discipline by someone other than a parent.

Rivers had been suspended without pay shortly after the incident and the charge was carried forward by the state attorney’s office in October of 2019. The Jackson County School Board’s police department was the agency filing the complaint. A Marianna Police Department investigator did conduct interviews in the case at the request of the school's police department chief, who stated in the complaint that he was out of town at the time and had asked for the help because of that circumstance.

Rivers’ duties at the time of the encounter, the court order noted, included enforcing attendance rules and responding to disciplinary issues.

Mercer’s order summarizes the events. The student had been called to the office via an intercom message and, in recounting the event, his summary states, the student said that she’d gone into the bathroom after finishing a test and while there she heard her name being called.