Judge dismisses charge of battery against Rivers

Jackson County Judge Wade Mercer on Monday dismissed the charge of battery that was filed late last year against Sybil Rivers, who was an assistant principal at Marianna High School at the time. The charge was in connection to an encounter she had with a student that in court tested the boundaries of acceptable discipline by someone other than a parent.
Rivers had been suspended without pay shortly after the incident and the charge was carried forward by the state attorney’s office in October of 2019. The Jackson County School Board’s police department was the agency filing the complaint. A Marianna Police Department investigator did conduct interviews in the case at the request of the school's police department chief, who stated in the complaint that he was out of town at the time and had asked for the help because of that circumstance.
Rivers’ duties at the time of the encounter, the court order noted, included enforcing attendance rules and responding to disciplinary issues.
Mercer’s order summarizes the events. The student had been called to the office via an intercom message and, in recounting the event, his summary states, the student said that she’d gone into the bathroom after finishing a test and while there she heard her name being called.
She also said, according to the order, that she called her mother from her phone at that time and told her mom to contact the school and let them know she was in the bathroom. A short time later, the court record recounts, the student did go to the office. On her arrival there, Rivers asked the student why she had been ignoring her, the summary states.
At some point, the student alleged in her recounting, Rivers took hold of her hair in a “grab and lead kind of manner,” the summary states, and that she tried to get away once, with Rivers pulling her again and then on to the guidance office. The student, according to the court summary, stated that, once there, she tried to walk to where the window was located but that Rivers grabbed her by the arms and pulled her back.
The court ultimately concluded that Rivers took actions that were within her right as an authority who “stood in the shoes” of a parent and that she, therefore, was due the same protection and status a parent would have in taking such disciplinary actions, which do not constitute child abuse. The judge cited case law in supporting his decision, and concluded that Rivers, in her actions related to the child breaking the school rules, “had the right to direct her and make physical contact to accomplish that direction,” going on to say in his order that “the law is clear that, based upon the analysis herein, Ms. Rivers cannot commit battery against a student while she is acting (in the place of a parent).”
“It is also clear that the state has not accused the defendant of child abuse or aggravated battery due to the lack (of) evidence for those offenses,” the order continued. “Since there are no allegation of felonies and since Ms. Rivers has a complete defense to the sole allegation of misdemeanor battery, the state’s case cannot be allowed to go forward.”
Rivers, whose contract was not renewed for the ensuing school year, is challenging the suspension without pay that was imposed after the incident and remained in place through the end of last year’s contract, according to lawyers Louis Baptiste and Stephen Webster, of Webster + Baptiste.
The attorneys say they are working with another law firm that will be leading the action on that administrative matter. Baptiste was a lead attorney in fighting the criminal charge.
He explained why he believes her administrative challenge will be successful.
“The judge’s decision shows that the battery charge against her was baseless and that she was acting at all times within her professional capacity, carrying out her duty as permitted by law,” Baptiste said Tuesday. “And this essentially vindicates her. The law that makes it impermissible to charge her makes it similarly impermissible to suspend her. There is one set of facts, and his order rings through in all regards.”
