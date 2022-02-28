Judge Russell Roberts to be sworn Friday in Marianna

An investiture will be held for the Honorable Russell S. Roberts on Friday, March 4, at 3 p.m. The ceremony will take place on the 2nd floor of the Jackson County Courthouse at 4445 Lafayette Street in Marianna.

Roberts was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a Circuit Judge to fill a new judgeship created by the Florida Legislature for the 14th Judicial Circuit.

He started his commission as Circuit Judge on Jan. 1. Judge Roberts’ assignment includes circuit court duties in Holmes County as well as dependency and unified family court cases in Bay County.

Roberts is a 1991 honor graduate of Marianna High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts in International Business and Spanish with high class honors from Samford University in 1994. He then graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law with honors in 1997. He is a member of the Florida and Mississippi Bar Associations. While in law school, Roberts served as Chairman of the Moot Court Board, as a legal writing teaching assistant, and was the recipient of the Dean’s Distinguished Service Award.