Judge Russell S. Roberts sworn in Friday

But wherever the absolute truth lies, stories told that day did illustrate the new judge’s grounding in the principles of justice, responsible living, hard work and in the wisdom of guarding one’s tongue.

They offered one example of how he came to experience the sensation of being a “victim” of collusion. Thanks to a scheme cooked up by his father and another judge, his speeding ticket as a teen driver earned him a full day in court when he should have only gotten a citation he could have paid through the mail. Another life lesson was also wrapped up in that occurrence.

When he complained at length to his father about his long day in court, they were riding together in a vehicle. His dad had anticipated that the 16-year-old would have something choice to say when he left court. Listening in, via a device the elder Roberts had hidden in the car, was that day’s presiding judge.

Those lessons, and one or two others from the tough-love toolbox of parental discipline, were told on the new judge Friday. When he spoke at the end of the ceremony, he had words of thanks for those lessons learned from parents, for those that his educators taught him at school, for the love and support of his entire family, and for the for the longtime friendships that enrich his life.