Judge Russell S. Roberts sworn in Friday

An investiture ceremony was held for the Honorable Russell Sterling Roberts on Friday, March 4, at 3 p.m.
The ceremony took place in the Jackson County Courthouse at 4445 Lafayette Street in Marianna.
Roberts was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a Circuit Judge, to fill a new judgeship created by the Florida Legislature for the 14th Judicial Circuit.
It took two courtrooms to hold the crowd that came to witness the milestone moment in the life of a man that, to join the bench, gave up private practice with his brother, John Young Roberts, and his father, John E. Roberts.
Those family members and others played important roles in Friday’s ritual.
His father is a retired judge himself, and the son used his dad’s Bible that day to swear upon, the same one that his father had been sworn with back when he took on his Circuit 14 robe. It had been given to the elder Roberts by legendary local judge Robert McCrary.
On Friday, the Honorable Colby Peel, a Washington County judge, passed the Bible to the elder so that the father could use it in administering the oath of office to his son.
The new judge’s brother and his sister, Kathy Roberts Clark, held the Bible as their father carried out that duty.
Their children, the judge’s nieces and nephews, Lily and Graham Roberts and Katy and Will Clark, led the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the ceremony. It began after Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield called the court to order and after the circuit’s chief judge, Christopher N. Patterson, opened court to begin the ceremony. Dr. Nathan Atwood, Roberts’ pastor at the First United Methodist Church of Marianna, gave the invocation.
The new judge’s mother, Kathryn Z. Roberts, dressed her son out in his robe after she received it from Judge Ana Maria Garcia, one of her son’s fellow judges in the 14th Judicial Circuit.
Brantley S. Clark Jr., another fellow judge in the circuit, presented Roberts’ desk plate and lawyer Chris Butler, president of the Bay County Bar Association, presented him his gavel.
Making remarks during the ceremony were assistant Bay County attorney J. Shad Redmon and John Young Roberts.
Determining the absolute facts of their playful, but also sometimes tearful, remembrances of him in childhood and early adulthood might have been difficult for a panel if it had been a jury that heard the testimony—Redmon admitted right up front that he might have taken some “liberties” in his remarks, and the new judge would later in the ceremony tell his own versions of some things Redmon and his brother had said.
But wherever the absolute truth lies, stories told that day did illustrate the new judge’s grounding in the principles of justice, responsible living, hard work and in the wisdom of guarding one’s tongue.
They offered one example of how he came to experience the sensation of being a “victim” of collusion. Thanks to a scheme cooked up by his father and another judge, his speeding ticket as a teen driver earned him a full day in court when he should have only gotten a citation he could have paid through the mail. Another life lesson was also wrapped up in that occurrence.
When he complained at length to his father about his long day in court, they were riding together in a vehicle. His dad had anticipated that the 16-year-old would have something choice to say when he left court. Listening in, via a device the elder Roberts had hidden in the car, was that day’s presiding judge.
Those lessons, and one or two others from the tough-love toolbox of parental discipline, were told on the new judge Friday. When he spoke at the end of the ceremony, he had words of thanks for those lessons learned from parents, for those that his educators taught him at school, for the love and support of his entire family, and for the for the longtime friendships that enrich his life.
Friend and fellow Marianna High School graduate Toyka M. Holden gave the benediction at the conclusion of the ceremony. The Roberts family hosted a reception following it.
Judge Russell Roberts started his commission as Circuit Judge on Jan. 1. His assignment includes circuit court duties in Holmes County as well as dependency and unified family court cases in Bay County.
He’s set to build his own legacy in the local halls of justice. It will take a long time for the “jury” of community to know what that will look like. His trials are just beginning.