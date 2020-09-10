 Skip to main content
Judge sets Phase 2 COVID-19 plan for 14th circuit
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Judge sets Phase 2 COVID-19 plan for 14th circuit

Jackson County Courthouse
FLORIDAN FILE

Chief Judge Christopher N. Patterson issued an Administrative Order on Sept. 7 outlining the COVID-19 operational plan of the courts in the 14th Judicial Circuit.

The plan authorizes the courts to transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2 as outlined in an Order issued from the Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court and explains the steps the Judiciary and each courthouse in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington Counties will take to ensure the health and safety of individuals entering the courthouses.

While some in-person hearings have resumed in all counties, the courts will continue to utilize remote technology to conduct in-custody proceedings and many civil hearings, including mediation, by phone or Zoom.

As conditions improve with the pandemic, the courts will continue to progress to Phase 3 and Phase 4 and will update its operational plan through each phase.

Examples of measures to be taken to ensure social distancing, hygiene, cleaning, and disinfecting will be posted on the courts’ website at www.jud14.flcourts.org.

The full Patterson order is also available there.

