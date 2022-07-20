July 25 is voter registration deadline for Florida primary

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd reminds voters that the deadline for registering to vote in Florida’s primary election is Monday, July 25.

“I encourage all Floridians who are eligible to register to vote at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov,” Byrd said in a press release. “Additionally, all registered Florida voters should check their voter registration status and ensure they are registered and that their information and signature are both up-to-date.”

Individuals not registered to vote in Florida must submit a completed voter registration application by Monday, July 25 in order to participate in Florida’s primary election. Also, voters who are already registered but want to update their political party affiliation must update their voter registration information by that date in order to have the change in effect for the primary election.

Floridians can check their current voter registration status, register to vote or update their existing registration through the Department’s online voter registration website, RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

An update to a voter’s signature for provisional and vote-by-mail ballot verification purposes for the primary election must be submitted no later than the start of the canvassing of vote-by-mail ballots.

As a reminder, Florida is a closed-primary state, which means that only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for their respective party candidates for an office in a primary election; however, if the winner of the primary race would face no opposition in the general election, then all voters, regardless of party affiliation, may vote in that race in the primary election.

For more information, visit the Division of Elections’ website at dos.myflorida.com/elections or the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections’ website, www.jacksoncountysoe.org.