July 4 is deadline to register for 'Elevate' at Baptist College of Florida

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Music and Worship Division continues to register campers to attend “Elevate,” the annual Music and Worship Arts Camp.

The camp will be held July 11-15, on the BCF campus in Graceville and is open to students in grades 7-12 (students finishing the sixth grade to students finishing the 12th grade).

The camp registration fee is $220 and due no later than July 4.

The music and worship arts camp includes two options to follow: A technology component and a music track.

The technology track will contain sessions on choir technology, sound and stage setup, videography, and presentation software.

The music track will include instruction in choir, music theory; a choice in orchestra, voice, guitar, or piano; and a choice in worship leadership, sign language, or photography.

The camp is worship-focused, with daily time devoted to “reflection on the Word of God and worship Him through music,” a press release from BCF states.

There will be activities on campus during the day as well as a couple of off-campus trips. Campers will stay in the college dorms and have meals in the Deese Center (college dining facility).

The camp staff is made up of experienced professors, college students, and pastors.

To register or obtain more information, visit www.baptistcollege.edu/elevate or call 800-328-2660, ext. 427, or 850-263-3261, ext. 427.