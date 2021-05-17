Jury begins deliberations in Wester trial

A Jackson County jury entered deliberations mid-afternoon on Monday in the criminal trial of former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester.

They consider 67 counts filed against him by the state of Florida, including one count of racketeering; 12 counts of official misconduct; 12 counts of perjury; 12 counts of fabricating evidence; 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance; 11 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and seven counts of false imprisonment.

General jury instruction and the reading of charges from the verdict form began at 10:17 and concluded at 11:03.

Closing arguments ensued, starting with the state’s first presentation and continuing uninterrupted through defense attorney Ryan Davis’s only opportunity to address the jury in that phase of the trial. The state’s lead prosecutor in the case, Tom Williams, provided the state’s rebuttal followed a lunch break.

Around 2:45 p.m., the three jury alternates were released and the remaining six, one woman and five men, were sent to deliberate the case.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., Judge James Goodman called the jury back and asked if they’d prefer to keep deliberating into the evening or whether they’d rather leave and start again Tuesday morning.

The panel decided to go home for the night and resume Tuesday. They were to report at approximately 8:30 a.m.