Jury selected for Wester trial in Jackson County

MARIANNA — Nine jurors have been selected for the felony trial of former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zach Wester.

The process to choose a panel of six with three alternates got underway Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. and jurors had been seated by around noon.

Three days had been set aside for the selection process and a pool of about 700 had been put on notice to appear as potential jurors in the case. But the nine — seven men and two women — were selected from the first group of 21 individuals assembled to start the process.

Wester is charged with multiple offenses, primarily based around accusations that he planted fabricated evidence during some of the traffic stops he conducted while employed with the agency. The 72 counts against him as of a hearing late last month include: One count of racketeering, 13 counts of official misconduct, 13 counts of fabricating evidence, 12 counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, seven counts of false imprisonment, 13 counts of perjury, one count of the possession of marijuana and 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

At that hearing in late April, court officials indicated Wester could be sentenced to as much as 255 years in state prison, if convicted on all counts.