K-9 expert helping build sheriff’s dog teams

Edenfield says Price is “phenomenal at what he does,” and that he felt fortunate that Price was available to take the job. He’ll be building up the sheriff’s K-9 force and already has five animals under his charge. Three are beagle puppies about 6 months old and two are adult beagles. A friend of Price’s in Louisiana donated the dogs to start the sheriff’s own tracking force about five weeks ago as Price took on his new job.

He said Edenfield has made it a priority to use the agency’s animals to help surrounding county and municipal law enforcement agencies in their search-and-rescue endeavors as well as the agency’s own.

Price had started working at JCI in November of 1996 and was on the K-9 team the next year. He and his team at JCI won at least seven Southeastern States Manhunt Field Trials tracking competitions held annual in the Blackwater State Forest in Santa Rosa County and came in second two times in a national field trial competition. They used bloodhounds in their work.

He was raised hunting deer with dogs, mostly beagles. One of his favorites, when acquired by the family, was already coincidentally named “Charlie,” too.