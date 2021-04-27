K-9 expert helping build sheriff’s dog teams

K-9 tracking expert Charlie Price has helped Jackson County Sheriff’s Office find people or carry out other search missions more than 700 times in his career at Jackson Correctional Institution in Malone.
Now Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield has hired him on full time, made him a sergeant in the ranks, put him in charge of building a dog team for the department and has him out in the community meeting some of its youngest citizens.
For instance, last Tuesday, Price visited with students at the Jackson County Early Childhood Center. He and other members of JCSO talked to students about tracking-and-detection dogs, answered their questions, and let them pet a couple of the dogs on the force.
K-9 “Rocky” and his handler also demonstrated how that dog locates a scent, alerts his handler and receives his reward. After the demonstration, students were given the opportunity to pet “Rocky” and one of Price’s beagles from the JCSO K-9 tracking team.
Students also were able to peek inside the patrol cars and see JCSO’s newest K-9, “Edge,” and interact with Price and other officers on the team.
Price and Edenfield have known each other more than a quarter-century: They worked together back when Price first came on board at JCI, where Edenfield was working at the time as a classification officer. Price had started working with K-9s almost immediately upon going to work there.
Edenfield says Price is “phenomenal at what he does,” and that he felt fortunate that Price was available to take the job. He’ll be building up the sheriff’s K-9 force and already has five animals under his charge. Three are beagle puppies about 6 months old and two are adult beagles. A friend of Price’s in Louisiana donated the dogs to start the sheriff’s own tracking force about five weeks ago as Price took on his new job.
He said Edenfield has made it a priority to use the agency’s animals to help surrounding county and municipal law enforcement agencies in their search-and-rescue endeavors as well as the agency’s own.
Price had started working at JCI in November of 1996 and was on the K-9 team the next year. He and his team at JCI won at least seven Southeastern States Manhunt Field Trials tracking competitions held annual in the Blackwater State Forest in Santa Rosa County and came in second two times in a national field trial competition. They used bloodhounds in their work.
He was raised hunting deer with dogs, mostly beagles. One of his favorites, when acquired by the family, was already coincidentally named “Charlie,” too.
He said he’s absolutely happy to be working with beagles in this new job, partly because of the way they track. Instead of being on a lead rope held by a handler, as bloodhounds typically are, they free-track. This allows their handlers to more easily take cover in dangerous situations and vary their distance from the animals as they work the situation they’re handed. The nature of the dogs and the way they approach their targets also provides a safer circumstance for officers.
When he doesn’t have his team out tracking, Price will be training the animals and their handlers, making sure the dogs are physically fit like any other athlete, and continuing to build the canine program generally.
Born and raised in Jackson County, Price said he’s grateful to be working for the community in this way.