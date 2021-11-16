K-9 unit locates missing woman in Jackson County

On Monday, Nov. 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a report of a missing female near the Indian Springs Golf Club.

A golfer noticed the woman wandering near the 6th hole of the golf course, but then lost sight of her when she continued down a nearby trail.

The K-9 Tracking Unit was activated and deployed. K-9 Linda established a track near the trail, which led to the bank of the Millpond. The woman was located safe hanging onto a branch in the middle of the pond.

In a press release, Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield thanked the individual for promptly contacting the JCSO when he noticed unusual activity.