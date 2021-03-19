Kayakers launch for Chipola River adventure

More than 50 kayakers and a few canoeists with the Paddle Florida group arrived in Jackson County Wednesday to begin their seven-day paddle on the Chipola River.

They spent that night camping at Florida Caverns State Park, then embarked from Yancey Bridge Landing Park on Thursday morning.

They’ll travel about 10 miles a day, camping overnight at various locations along the way until they reach their destination, Dead Lakes in Gulf County’s Wewahitchka.

Many there at launch said this was to be their first experience on Chipola River and that they were looking forward to the adventure.

It was expected to include a stop at “The Ovens,” a small cave on the bank in Jackson County, and other points of interest.