Kayakers launch for Chipola River adventure

Kayakers with Paddle Florida prepare to launch their vessels into the Chipola River Thursday morning.
These two kayakers were among more than 50 embarking Thursday on a seven-day adventure on the Chipola River.
Kayakers prepare to launch their vessels into the Chipola River at Yancey Bridge Boat Landing off Caverns Road.
A kayaker finishes off an apple as she awaits her Chipola River launch Thursday morning.
Two kayakers make some final adjustments as they get ready for their seven-day paddle down the Chipola River.
This sleek white-and-yellow kayak is moved to its launch point along with about 50 more heading into the Chipola River Thursday morning.
A kayaker ties off a line as she prepares to join in a seven-day adventure on the Chipola River.
This vintage vessel has seen roughly 40 years and untold miles on the waterways of Florida. It joined in a week-long Chipola River adventure that started Thursday.
DEBORAH BUCKHALTER
More than 50 kayakers and a few canoeists with the Paddle Florida group arrived in Jackson County Wednesday to begin their seven-day paddle on the Chipola River.
They spent that night camping at Florida Caverns State Park, then embarked from Yancey Bridge Landing Park on Thursday morning.
They’ll travel about 10 miles a day, camping overnight at various locations along the way until they reach their destination, Dead Lakes in Gulf County’s Wewahitchka.
Many there at launch said this was to be their first experience on Chipola River and that they were looking forward to the adventure.
It was expected to include a stop at “The Ovens,” a small cave on the bank in Jackson County, and other points of interest.
