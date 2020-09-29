 Skip to main content
Kids’ library books shifted to open space
Young reader Ryver Roulhac selects a book to consider as she weighs the choices in the bins at the Marianna branch of the Jackson County Public Library System.

 Deborah Buckhalter

Because social distancing isn’t easy to achieve in the children’s room at the Marianna branch of the Jackson County Public Library, the enclosed space remains temporarily closed even though the library itself is now back open after several weeks down due to COVID-19.

However, the library team has found a way to get the kids’ room books into freely accessible space for now. 

Staff has temporarily moved some furniture out the main body of the library, to make room for picture book bins and other volumes meant for early and emerging readers.

That change was carried out last Friday, and by Monday, youngsters and their parents were getting word of the change.

The couches that normally sit near the check-out desk have been stored in a conference room for the time being so that there was room for the bins in open space.

Library Director Deborah Hynes said she hopes families will venture out to browse the books when they feel it’s safe to do so.

The bins that were moved to the main space also include popular series and Sunshine State Award books. All these items are sanitized daily in order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, Hynes said. Other items, such as Launchpads, will continue to be retrieved by library staff. 

And if you need information and instruction about how to get books online for your kids, ask library staff about TumbleBook Library. TumbleBooks has exact copies of popular children's books that can be read independently or read aloud to the child. Check out this resource at www.jcplfl.org by clicking on Kids and Teens and scrolling down that page until you see the logo for TumbleBook Library.

