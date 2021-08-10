Kudos for Main Street Marianna

Main Street Marianna is among 40 Main Street programs recognized recently by Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee as this year’s nationally-accredited Florida Main Street programs.

A total of 48 participating Florida Main Street programs were recognized by the National Main Street Center, eight of those as affiliate programs and 40 as accredited.

“Congratulations to this year’s nationally recognized programs,” said Secretary Lee. “I am proud to celebrate the hard work and dedication of all of Florida’s Main Street programs. Your commitment to your local communities is inspiring, and I look forward to your continued achievements.”

All participating Florida Main Street programs complete an annual evaluation by Florida Main Street staff to determine their accreditation status.

Accredited programs must meet a series of rigorous standards defined by the National Main Street Center and Florida Main Street, as a Coordinating Program partner. Affiliate status is provided to programs that have not yet met the required standards to achieve accreditation.

A few other area Main Streets were among those recognized as accredited, such as Main Street Chattahoochee, Main Street Quincy, Main Street Apalachicola, Main Street DeFuniak Springs