Lady Pirates honored in Jackson County

The Sneads High School Lady Pirates volleyball team won its 9th consecutive state 1A championship last month, beating the Taylor Lady Wildcats, 3-2, in the final to bring home the trophy once again and, in doing so, notching the record for most title wins in a row by any volleyball team in any classification in the history of the Florida High School Athletic Association.

On Tuesday, Jackson County Commissioners adopted a proclamation honoring the team and coach Heather Edge for the accomplishments.

The team appeared at the county commission meeting, with each member called by name and given a copy of the proclamation, the board noting their dedication and training, the leadership they received, and the support of family and friends.

The championship game was also the culmination of a nine-match winning streak that capped the season for the Pirates. They held opponents scoreless in five of those last nine games.

They finished with 21 wins and 10 losses on the year, but only seven teams beat them (three defeated them twice each).

The team lost twice each to South Walton, Mosley, and FSU High School, and once each to Liberty, Bartram Trail, Middleburg and Arnold.

The Lady Pirates defeated the following teams this year: North Florida Christian, Wakulla (twice) Taylor County (twice), Blountstown (three times), Liberty County, Cottondale (three times) Gulf Breeze, Carrolton, Georgia, Altha (twice), North Bay Haven Academy, Newberry, Marianna, Bay, and Dixie County.