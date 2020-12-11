Lafayette Landing opens in Marianna

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and after-party on Thursday marked the opening of the new Lafayette Landing pocket park created in Marianna by Danny Lipford.
The home improvement expert and host of the nationally known "Today’s Homeowner" TV and radio shows was joined by a multitude of local volunteers who worked on the labor of love for his hometown.
Lipford made the commitment to do a significant project here shortly after Hurricane Michael devastated so much in the community, including the building that was later cleared all the way out to make way for the park.
The work that was done leading up to Thursday’s event, and other features about Jackson County, will be televised in a two-part edition of "Today’s Homeowner" soon.
John Roberts, a Marianna City Commissioner at the time, his wife Kathryn, and their sons, Russell and John Young Roberts, agreed as a family to lease the pocket park property to the city for a mere $1 per year in order to make it possible. Mayor Travis Ephriam, who said the city will also take on the cost of the insurance, said Marianna leaders are grateful to the Roberts family, to Lipford and his team, and to the many local volunteers that put skin in the game to make the project happen. Those include students from Marianna High School, Chipola College, and many members of the community at large.
Both Ephriam and Lipford expressed hopes that the park’s presence will serve as tribute to the resilience of the citizens here who, in the face of adversity, helped transform the site of a disaster into a lasting emblem of victory that can be enjoyed by generations to come.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!