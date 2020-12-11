Lafayette Landing opens in Marianna

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and after-party on Thursday marked the opening of the new Lafayette Landing pocket park created in Marianna by Danny Lipford.

The home improvement expert and host of the nationally known "Today’s Homeowner" TV and radio shows was joined by a multitude of local volunteers who worked on the labor of love for his hometown.

Lipford made the commitment to do a significant project here shortly after Hurricane Michael devastated so much in the community, including the building that was later cleared all the way out to make way for the park.

The work that was done leading up to Thursday’s event, and other features about Jackson County, will be televised in a two-part edition of "Today’s Homeowner" soon.