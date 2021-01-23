Lafayette Landing watch party set for Jan. 28

A watch party for a special two-episode series from ”Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford” will be held at Lafayette Landing Park in Marianna on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m.

The show will feature the creation of that park by Lipford, his team and local volunteers, transforming an empty lot into that new asset some two years after Hurricane Michael destroyed the building that had occupied the downtown space for many years.

The space was transformed in only five days, resulting in a new pocket park in downtown Marianna.

“The Today's Homeowner team is grateful for the volunteers and sponsors who helped make Lafayette Landing what it is today, and we're looking forward to watching the 2-part series of 'Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford' featuring the park's transformation,” Lipford said in a press release about the upcoming event.

The park is located at 4448 Lafayette Street, Marianna.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Marianna and the city of Marianna organized the watch party, which will occur before the episodes air nationally.

If you can't make the premiere party, The "Today's Homeowner" TV episodes featuring Lafayette Landing will air the first two weeks in February.

In the Marianna area, you can watch Part 1 on WJHG-TV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5 a.m. and at 10:30 p.m., and Part 2 on Sunday, Feb. 14, at the same times.