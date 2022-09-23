Laid-back rider bikes his way to better health

U.S. Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Danny Leep rides his recumbent trike to work and back every day, about 5.5 miles each way from his home in Sneads to his work station near Jim Woodruff Dam at Chattahoochee.

He weighed about 300 pounds before three things happened: A four-month battle with COVID-19; the start of his following a Keto diet; and a commitment to physical conditioning that includes the daily bike trek that gives him a bonus benefit: saving fuel.

The former military man now weighs slightly over 200 pounds and he wants to shed another 30 as he continues saving money and getting in shape. He’s shooting for his old weight in service. Back then, he sometimes rode a mountain bike to work. That was a distance of some 12 miles.

It’s a good thing he’s in good shape right now: On Saturday, Sept. 24 he’ll be helping with a National Public Lands Day trail cleanup at Chattahoochee Park, located near the old “Booster Club and close to the Georgia border and Chattahoochee.

The cleanup starts at 8 a.m. Eastern and concludes around noon. Anyone wishing to help can register on site the day of the event. Taking part earns participants one day of free admission to any national park, and one free camping night at the River Junction Park, not far from Chattahoochee Park.

To get to the cleanup site from Sneads on U.S. 90, continue eastbound into Chattahoochee and turn left onto North Bolivar Street. At the stop sign, turn right. After entering Georgia roughly a half-mile later, continue on Booster Club Road and bear left at the “Y,” following as it becomes Booster Club Circle. Directional signs lead you in from there.