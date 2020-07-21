Lamplighters help with COVID relief efforts

Members of the Wiregrass Omega Lamplighters took to the local community to aid some charitable organizations in their COVID-19 relief efforts on Wednesday, July 1. The young men made a collective donation to four local entities of $1,000.
The charitable contributions made by the Lamplighters were to: The Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, By Your Side Home Care LLC, Yes Lord Deliverance C.O.G.I.C., and The Fresh Start Coalition of Washington County. Each institution received a check for $250 to aid their organization in helping battle the coronavirus in the community. Each organization expressed its gratitude for the gesture of love by the young men.
The organizations were thankful for the boost and have been very active in battling the coronavirus. Habitat has been aiding their employees that have been financially challenged during these tumultuous times. By Your Side and Fresh Start have been proving PPE (personal protective equipment) to aid in stopping the spread of the virus. As for Yes Lord, the church has been providing food for area residents that have been in need due to the coronavirus.
The young men have been watching what’s been going on in the world around them and wanted to find a way to make a difference. Chapter President, Elijah Larry, developed the idea and worked very closely with immediate past Vice President, Elijah Hooks and put the donation presentations together. The funds were donated from a private source within the Fraternity that challenged the young men to join the virus relief efforts in their own community. The Lamplighters are sponsored by the Kappa Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.