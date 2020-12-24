Lazy Acres Farm recognized as CARES operation

Lazy Acres Farm was recognized for its participation in the program this year. “My wife Kelly and I, along with our three sons Garrett, Dylan, and Nathan operate Lazy Acres Farm,” Ryan Ziglar said. “We raise cows, pigs, and chickens and we sell beef pork and poultry here at our farm store, through our online store, and at farmer’s markets. Our farm migrates, which means that we move our cows and chickens daily. We move our pigs move every month or so. This migration or movement helps build soil in our pastures. It also reduces the need for commercial fertilizer, and it helps dramatically with parasitic load on the farm. We also rely heavily on forage cover crops to protect against soil erosion while feeding our livestock.”