 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson County Senior Citizens

Learn about free phones for hearing-impaired

  • 0

A program to equip the hard-of-hearing with amplified phones at no charge for the equipment is back at the Graceville Senior Center after being sidelined for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida Telecommunications Relay is a statewide non-profit 501©3 organization that administers the Specialized Telecommunications Equipment Distribution Program for citizens of Florida who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Deaf/Blind and Speech Disabled.

The Relay team is coming to the Graceville Senior Center on Friday, June 24 and will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to distribute and provide information about how to use the equipment.

The program at the senior center is geared for people 60 years of age or older with some type of hearing problem. The equipment available through this event is meant for land lines.

For more information, contact Jackson County Senior Citizens at 850-263-4650 or 850-263-2774.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for June 7-9

Police roundup for June 7-9

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 7-9:

Traffic advisory for Jackson County

Florida Department of Transportation District Three advises that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state road in Jac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert