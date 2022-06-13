Learn about free phones for hearing-impaired

A program to equip the hard-of-hearing with amplified phones at no charge for the equipment is back at the Graceville Senior Center after being sidelined for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida Telecommunications Relay is a statewide non-profit 501©3 organization that administers the Specialized Telecommunications Equipment Distribution Program for citizens of Florida who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Deaf/Blind and Speech Disabled.

The Relay team is coming to the Graceville Senior Center on Friday, June 24 and will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to distribute and provide information about how to use the equipment.

The program at the senior center is geared for people 60 years of age or older with some type of hearing problem. The equipment available through this event is meant for land lines.

For more information, contact Jackson County Senior Citizens at 850-263-4650 or 850-263-2774.