Learn about free phones for the hearing impaired at Graceville seniors' center

Florida Telecommunications Relay Inc. (FTRI) will soon host a presentation on and equipment distribution of phones for the hard of hearing.

The event is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Jackson County Senior Citizens building, 5400 Cliff St., in Graceville.

FTRI offers free amplified telephones to qualified persons with mild-to-severe hearing loss.

Those who would like additional information on the event are encouraged to call Jackson County Senior Citizens at 850-263-4650 or 850-263-2774. To learn more about FTRI, visit www.ftri.org.