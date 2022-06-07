 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JACKSON COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS

Learn about free phones for the hearing impaired at Graceville seniors' center

Florida Telecommunications Relay Inc. (FTRI) will soon host a presentation on and equipment distribution of phones for the hard of hearing.

The event is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Jackson County Senior Citizens building, 5400 Cliff St., in Graceville.

FTRI offers free amplified telephones to qualified persons with mild-to-severe hearing loss.

Those who would like additional information on the event are encouraged to call Jackson County Senior Citizens at 850-263-4650 or 850-263-2774. To learn more about FTRI, visit www.ftri.org.

