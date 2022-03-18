Legislative appropriations: Nearly $9.5 million marked for Jackson County

The office of Florida Senator George Gainer issued a press release Wednesday outlining some legislative appropriations included in the proposed balanced state budget for the counties in his District 2 this legislative session, which ended March 14.

The budget must yet be approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could still line-item veto any of the projects.

If it holds, nearly $9.5 million will be spread across 10 projects in Jackson County.

The Graceville Fire Department gets the biggest piece of the pie, at $2,163,500.

Jackson County gets $1,500,000 for road drainage mitigation.

$1 million goes toward Hope School renovations.

Marianna gets $950,000 for an emergency shelter/multi-purpose facility.

$900,000 will go to Market Street water and wastewater upgrades.

The town of Sneads will get $825,000 for a health and recreation renewal project.

Graceville will get $700,000 for Phase II of an infrastructure rehabilitation project.

Jackson County will get $700,000 for agriculture center improvements and another $328,000 in ag lab money.

Endeavor’s NextStep autism transition facility will get $400,000.

The grand total for this county comes to $9,466,500.

Allocations to other counties in his district include: Holmes County: $6,075,00 across five projects; Okaloosa County: $26,810,500 across 19 projects; Washington County: $2,384,166 across three projects; Walton County: $11,500,000 across nine projects; and Bay County: $70,843,870 across 26 projects.

In the release, Gainer was quoted. “The entire allocation is a great testament to all who have worked so hard and love Northwest Florida so much,” his statement reads. “Along with myself, the cities, the counties, fellow Senators, the State Representatives Maney, Williamson, Drake and especially Jay Trumbull all worked tirelessly around the clock to make this historic appropriation a reality. A special thank you to Senate President Wilton Simpson, Senator Doug Broxson and Florida’s favorite Governor Ron DeSantis. It shows you what we can do if we stick together, work hard and don’t care who gets the credit.”