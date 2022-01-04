Legislators hear local needs ahead of session

Florida Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake on Tuesday agreed to push forward a legislative proposal that, if passed, would repeal a law that only applies to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in all of Florida law enforcement agencies, according to JCSO Sheriff Donnie Edenfield. He asked for that support Tuesday when the two lawmakers came here for a talk with the community before the two head into the upcoming legislative session.
The law Edenfield wants repealed is one requiring that all employees of JCSO be designated career-service workers. The circumstance, he says, leaves him at a disadvantage when it comes to dealing with upper-level employees that he feels should serve “at the pleasure” of the elected official, himself, rather than falling under the rules that apply for career service employees in the rank-and-file.
The legislator heard from several other agencies Tuesday, most seeking their support for funding of various projects.
Sneads City Manager Elmon Garner, for instance, wants $800,000 to spend on lighting and other infrastructure improvements at the town’s primary ball park/recreation complex off Legion Road.
Three primary requests came from the Jackson County School Board, which hosted Tuesday’s meeting at school system headquarters on Jefferson Street in Marianna.
School system representative Michael Kilts wanted support for three legislative asks.
The largest is $4 million request for money to help renovate the old Marianna High School campus and its buildings so that it can be turned into a district support services center, a function now performed at headquarters on Jefferson Street.
Some buildings now considered beyond repair or unneeded could be demolished in the process of repurposing the school, the auditorium and the gym would be renovated for public/community uses, and some office spaces would be provided for certain service providers of the school system if the plan goes forward as currently envisioned.
The $4 million, if appropriated, would be joined with more than $600,000 in local funds and a little less than $139,000 in federal dollars, for a total about just over $4.7 million that would be dedicated to the purpose in fiscal year 2022-23. The district anticipates asking for further support of the project in subsequent years.
School officials also want the support of Gainer and Drake in its quest for $1 million to help finish the renovation of the old Riverside Elementary School which has been repurposed as the new home of Hope School. It currently serves 130 students, but the school system wants to expand Hope’s service profile and add 60 more students to the mix, individuals identified as being on the autism spectrum. This, the school hopes, will create a pipeline to the new regional autism transition center at Endeavor, NextStep.
School officials say there are 10 classrooms that need renovation to repair damage from Hurricane Michael and to refresh the spaces now vacant four years.
And the school system wants another $1.5 million from the legislature to help in centralizing transportation, maintenance and food service operations in a building and on its grounds near the new Marianna K-8 school.
Jackson County Commissioners have a wish list, too. It was presented to the legislators by County Administrator Wilanne Daniels at the podium on Tuesday.
The county wants $1.1 million to replace two aging fire trucks, one with 22 years on the road and the other with 17 years in service.
The county board is also asking the legislators to support its request for $1.5 million to address “four unique road drainage issues that present public safety issues during flood events by causing roadway impediments, road surface loss and property damage,” Daniels told the two-man panel.
The county is also asking for $700,000 to use in the renovation of the 29-acre agriculture center on U.S. 90 at Marianna. Demolition of certain structures, installation of a new barn and infrastructure for it, new bleachers and chutes for the arena, upgrades to the rodeo space, new livestock stalls, a new announcer’s booth, and other improvements are being planned in hopes of making the venue more attractive to the managers of large, crowd-drawing events like rodeos and other livestock-based activities.
Chipola College President Sarah Clemmons also had an ask of the legislators: Support of a $2 million appropriation request that would help in some HVAC system improvements.
Tammy Dasher, coordinator of the new NextStep autism transition center at Endeavor, asked the legislators to support a $400,000 request for funds to support program needs in its inaugural year.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Smith asked for support of a $400,000 funding request that would help build out the infrastructure needed for a 10-home subdivision being developed here by the organization.