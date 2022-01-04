Legislators hear local needs ahead of session

School system representative Michael Kilts wanted support for three legislative asks.

The largest is $4 million request for money to help renovate the old Marianna High School campus and its buildings so that it can be turned into a district support services center, a function now performed at headquarters on Jefferson Street.

Some buildings now considered beyond repair or unneeded could be demolished in the process of repurposing the school, the auditorium and the gym would be renovated for public/community uses, and some office spaces would be provided for certain service providers of the school system if the plan goes forward as currently envisioned.

The $4 million, if appropriated, would be joined with more than $600,000 in local funds and a little less than $139,000 in federal dollars, for a total about just over $4.7 million that would be dedicated to the purpose in fiscal year 2022-23. The district anticipates asking for further support of the project in subsequent years.