Legislators here next month for pre-session chat

Two state legislators will be in Jackson County on Jan. 10, 2023 to take comment from the public ahead of the legislative session in March.

District 2 Representative Shane Abbott and the district’s Senator Jay Trumbull will make four such stops in the Panhandle that day. The one in Jackson County begins at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Gene Prough Center for the Arts, Chipola College, at 4409 Prough Drive in Marianna.

“This meeting is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the start of the 2023 Legislative Session,” a press release stated. “They will also consider and vote on ‘local bills’, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county,” it continued.

“Public testimony during the Legislative Delegation Meetings is welcome,” the release states.

To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Holmes, Washington, Jackson and/or Calhoun County Legislation Delegation meetings, email ann.mcgraw@myfloridahouse.gov no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

They’ll be in Holmes County at 10 a.m., in the chambers of the Holmes County Commission, 107 East Virginia Ave., Bonifay.

They’ll be in Washington County at 11:30 a.m., at 1331 South Boulevard in Chipley.

They’ll be in Calhoun County at 5 p.m., at the Calhoun County UF/IFAS Extension Building Board Room, 20816 Central Avenue East, Blountstown.

In addition to the four counties they’ll visit on Jan. 10, Abbott and Trumbull represent other counties in Northwest Florida and have more meetings scheduled.