LEW Beef Farm joins American Angus Association membership

LEW Beef Farm, of Greenwood, is a new member of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop selection tools for its members.

