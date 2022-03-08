Library Fridays feature Dr. Seuss

Purvis, who was promoted to the new position recently from her old job at the circulation desk, also announced that annual “Storybook Stroll,” featuring a non-Seuss volume, began Monday, March 7. Each of 13 participating Marianna businesses allowed the library to place one page of the book “How to Catch a Leprechaun,” on their store fronts so they could be read on a stroll through town at any hour. It’s a 15-page book, with the first and last pages placed on the doors of the Jackson County Library. Kids and their adults are invited to take that stroll, read the pages, and return to the library to confirm the reading. Each youngster that confirms their completion of the read will get a special prize.