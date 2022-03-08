Library Fridays feature Dr. Seuss

Last Friday at the Marianna branch library, youngsters made their own versions of “Thing One” and “Thing Two” from the Dr. Seuss classic storybook, “The Cat in the Hat.”
Many of their adults were on hand to help them paint their hands red and blue to decorate the pieces made out of paper and cardboard tubes.
But that wasn’t the last opportunity for kids to dive into some Dr. Seuss-themed arts, crafts and stories: The events at the library for the month of March will all be Dr. Seuss-themed.
His books will be the focus on each Friday’s Storytime at 9:15 a.m.
During the week of Spring Break, two extra Seuss events have been added as well.
On Tuesday, March 22, at 9:30 a.m., the Marianna branch library will have an event that will be called Spring Break Storytime with the Cat in the Hat. There will be a limit of 25 kids for the event and a registration will be required to attend it. Library staff will send out email blasts and information on Facebook about when to sign up.
And on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m., the Marianna branch will be showing Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax.
New Jackson County Public Library Children’s Services Manager Alicia Purvis welcomes all youngsters to take part. And their grown-ups, too.
Purvis, who was promoted to the new position recently from her old job at the circulation desk, also announced that annual “Storybook Stroll,” featuring a non-Seuss volume, began Monday, March 7. Each of 13 participating Marianna businesses allowed the library to place one page of the book “How to Catch a Leprechaun,” on their store fronts so they could be read on a stroll through town at any hour. It’s a 15-page book, with the first and last pages placed on the doors of the Jackson County Library. Kids and their adults are invited to take that stroll, read the pages, and return to the library to confirm the reading. Each youngster that confirms their completion of the read will get a special prize.
Page 2 is at The Haute Knot Beauty Bar, 2915 Jefferson St.
Page 3 is at Jefferson Street Antiques, 2913 Jefferson St.
Page 4 is at Hancock Whitney Bank, 2900 Jefferson St.
Page 5 is at A Wild Hair, 2888 Jefferson St.
Page 6 is at Southern Craft Creamery, 2884 Jefferson St.
Page 7 is at The Salt Block, 4434 Lafayette St.
Page 8 is at Smith&Smith Jewelers, 4432 Lafayette St.
Page 9 is at Bespoken Gifts and Antiques, 4430 Lafayette St.