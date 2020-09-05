 Skip to main content
Library offers eviction form help
Library offers eviction form help

The Jackson County Public Library has computer terminals available to those who need to fill out a COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium Form.

Forms must be submitted online; a printable form does not exist yet.

Those who need help filling out the form can ask a staff member for assistance with the process.

To print completed forms, the cost is 10 cents per page.

For additional information about the form or to fill one out, visit www.covid19evictionforms.com. The library can be reached at 482-9631.

