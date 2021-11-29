Library sale lures bookworms

The Marianna branch of the Jackson County Public Library system was filling up with book- and movie-lovers by 9 a.m. Monday, the day the library had its annual book/movie sale.

Patrons stashed the volumes and DVDs they wanted into bags provided by staff. Everything that could fit went home with the visitors for $5 a bag.

Ernest Hemingway, Willa Cather, Mark Twain, Shakespeare and other legendary authors were on the shelves, along with many lesser-knowns, and movies of all sorts were there for the taking at that big bargain price.

Richard and Sharon Vail were there, as they always are when the annual sale takes place. He was focused on the movies for part of the morning, and walked away with a bagful of things to watch. She was busier with the books. Both avid readers, the two say the book sale expands their horizons in a way that doesn’t break the bank.

“We find good, interesting books and movies and often among them are things that we wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to,” Sharon Vail said. “It’s a great opportunity, it’s an exciting hunt and we love it.”