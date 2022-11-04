Lights on the Landing set for all of December

Lights on the Landing is back for its second season, with local businesses, organizations and individuals being encouraged to decorate a Christmas tree for display in Marianna’s Lafayette Landing Park throughout the month of December.

The project is in its second year, and is in part a fundraiser for Main Street Marianna: There’s a $150 fee for putting your tree in the display. But the organization’s bigger goal is to build a signature community holiday event that will draw local residents and visitors to see the downtown dazzle year after year.

The participants are to bring in a six-foot Christmas tree, all lights, and decorations. Signage and electricity will be provided for the participants. Set-up days are Nov. 29-30, and Dec. 1.

“Whether your tree is a spiritual work of art or intended to promote your business through a little holiday cheer, this is your opportunity to create a vibrant and exciting display for thousands to see,” a press release from Main Street Marianna stated.

Sign up at www.mainstreetmarianna.org under the Events tab.