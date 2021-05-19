Like father, like son

Luke Sloan and dad William Sloan are sporting roughly the same haircut as Father’s Day approaches. With help from Luke’s mom, Jessy, they put together their mohawks on the same day, about two months ago, for a milestone bonding experience.

Readers are invited to share their own milestone photos with the Jackson County Floridan at editorial@jcfloridan.com.

In your email, include information about the circumstances of the photo, including why it represents a milestone, the name(s) of the individual(s) in the shot, and the date the picture was taken. We also must have the name of the photographer and that individual’s permission to use the picture on a non-paid, courtesy basis. That should also be provided in email, along with contact information for the party sending and for the photographer.

With local elementary, high school and college graduations just around the corner, those life events provide some perfect opportunities capture such images.

But milestones occur in many other ways and readers are encouraged to pull from all life experiences significant to them.