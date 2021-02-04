Lipford’s “Hope for a Hometown” episodes air this weekend and next

Today’s Homeowner episodes featuring Marianna and host Danny Lipford’s pocket park project on Lafayette Street will air this weekend and next. Episode 1 of the “Hope for a Hometown” series airs this weekend, Feb. 6-7. Episode 2 airs next weekend, Feb. 13-14.

The first episode covers a lot of ground, including the Marianna High School students building the six large planters that provide a frame for the park, and well as the work done by those students and other community volunteers involved in setting them in place. Many other aspects of the overall project are also covered.

Lipford says roughly 150 people participated, including members of Jackson County 4-H groups, FFA, and Marianna Middle School as well as many adults in the community.

Key players in the project are listed on the Today’s Homeowner website and thanks noted for many businesses and organizations that a hand in making it possible.