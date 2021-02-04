Lipford’s “Hope for a Hometown” episodes air this weekend and next

Today’s Homeowner episodes featuring Marianna and host Danny Lipford’s pocket park project on Lafayette Street will air this weekend and next. Episode 1 of the “Hope for a Hometown” series airs this weekend, Feb. 6-7. Episode 2 airs next weekend, Feb. 13-14.
The first episode covers a lot of ground, including the Marianna High School students building the six large planters that provide a frame for the park, and well as the work done by those students and other community volunteers involved in setting them in place. Many other aspects of the overall project are also covered.
Lipford says roughly 150 people participated, including members of Jackson County 4-H groups, FFA, and Marianna Middle School as well as many adults in the community.
Key players in the project are listed on the Today’s Homeowner website and thanks noted for many businesses and organizations that a hand in making it possible.
There are appearances from several local individuals talking about Marianna, and the Today’s Homeowner website also include history notes on the community and the old Wrigley’s Doublemint advertising mural that was uncovered just before the project went forward and was then preserved by Lipford’s team as they brought to life a park that included plans from local architect Paul Donofro Jr., who also now serves as a Jackson County Commissioner.
You can also find behind-the-scenes content from the series at https://todayshomeowner.com/video/building-a-pocket-park-in-marianna-florida.
Those include a video about the memorable first-meeting of Lipford and Mickey Gilmore in childhood, and one featuring several members of the local community, including Gracie Speers, Royce Reagan, Ben Odom, Taylor Arunakul, Jeff Vickery, Gilmore, and Michele Kimbrough.
Links are also provided that take you to the other sites which contains content about tourist draws like Blue Springs Recreation Area, Florida Caverns State Park, and the history of Marianna’s Civil War battle.
The site also provides a search guide where viewers can find the ways and places to view the episodes.