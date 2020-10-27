Lipford to film creation of 'pocket park' in Marianna

Danny Lipford, home improvement expert, TV host and Marianna native, is bringing his national television show, "Today’s Homeowner" to film a special community service episode in his hometown Dec. 4-10.

Lipford and his crew will clean up a downtown area damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and convert it into a community "pocket park."

Marianna community members are encouraged to be part of the project by completing the volunteer form available online at: https://todayshomeowner.com/marianna. Hard copies of the form are available at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson County Public Library as well.

A two-part episode of his Emmy-nominated, nationally syndicated TV show, "Today’s Homeowner," will be filmed on location during the project.

The park will serve as a public gathering and small event space for the community and will include landscaping, seating, lighting, a stage and more.

Lipford’s team will be coordinating with city leaders to rally local volunteers and bring the community together to work on this project, and celebrate its debut upon completion. The project will be featured on a 2-part episode of "Today’s Homeowner."